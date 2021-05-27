X

    Lakers' LeBron James Hypes MSG During Hawks vs. Knicks Game 2: 'That Joint Rockin'

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 27, 2021

    Seth Wenig - Pool/Getty Images

    As the New York Knicks attempted a comeback against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Madison Square Garden roared to life in ways not seen in nearly a decade. 

    That caught the attention of LeBron James, who tuned in for the contest on TNT and was as taken aback by the energy at MSG as the play on the floor. 

    The Knicks are seeking their first postseason victory since 2013 and their fans were certainly doing their part. 

    After trailing by as much as 15, New York stormed back to take the lead in the third quarter, and it's hard to imagine the fans didn't have a hand in that. 

    With the Knicks still searching for a marquee free agent to add to the current roster this offseason, having footage of Madison Square Garden rocking like it was Wednesday certainly helps. So does having James' approval of just how loud the building can get. 

