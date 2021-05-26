X

    Knicks' Mitchell Robinson 'Several Steps Away' from Returning Despite Cryptic Tweet

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2021

    Mitchell Robinson hasn't played since late March after undergoing surgery on a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot. 

    But he had New York Knicks fans excited he might make his comeback on Wednesday night for Game 2 of the team's series against the Atlanta Hawks after dropping a cryptic tweet earlier in the day. 

    Tom Thibodeau quickly squashed those hopes, however:

    The Knicks will have center Nerlens Noel available for the game, however, per Marc Stein of the New York Times

    Robinson, 23, has had something of a cursed season. He played in the team's first 27 games before fracturing a bone in his hand. Just four days after he returned from that injury, he was sidelined with his foot injury. 

    When healthy, he's averaged 8.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in 27.5 minutes per game, splitting time at center with Noel. While the latter is the better shot-blocker (2.2 BPG), Robinson is a stronger rebounder and would give the team another big body to bang against Hawks center Clint Capela. 

    Capela was a handful for the Knicks in Game 1, finishing with nine points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in Atlanta's 107-105 win. 

    Robinson won't be available for Game 2, but it appears possible that he could make his return at some point during New York's series with Atlanta. 

