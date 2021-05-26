LaMarcus Aldridge: Having Jersey Retired by Blazers 'Would Be Great for Me'

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

LaMarcus Aldridge didn't get a proper send-off to his NBA career when an irregular heartbeat led to his retirement this season after 15 years. He's hoping the Portland Trail Blazers can help make that right.

Speaking to ESPN's The Jump on Wednesday, the forward who played nine seasons in Portland said it would be a "huge honor" and "great for me" if the franchise decided to retire his No. 12.

"That's where it all started for me," Aldridge said (h/t NBC Sports Northwest's Dylan Mickanen). "That's where I made my name and I became an All-Star. I actually became that go-to guy there so it would be awesome for me if it does happen because that place is one of my favorite memories for sure."

Aldridge developed into a perennial All-Star with the Blazers, who traded with the Chicago Bulls for the Texas product on draft night in 2006, and went on to lead the franchise to five playoff appearances including a Western Conference Semifinals in 2014.

In 648 games with Portland, Aldridge averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Aldridge is also the franchise leader in rebounds (5,434), second all-time in two-point field goals (5,060) and third in points (12,562).