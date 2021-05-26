Celtics' Jayson Tatum Likely to Be Available for Game 3 vs. Nets After Eye Injury

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum appears to be on track to play Game 3 of his team's Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided an encouraging report during the Zolak & Bertrand radio show Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub (h/t Chris Grenham of Forbes).



Nets forward Kevin Durant accidentally poked Tatum in the right eye during the third quarter of Boston's 130-108 Game 2 loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Tatum did not return to the game.

The ex-Duke star has averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists this year. The Celtics sorely need him to have any chance at upsetting the heavily favored Nets, who have taken a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Boston is already short-handed with All-Star guard Jaylen Brown out for the season because of a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist.

Game 3 will take place 8:30 p.m. ET Friday in Boston's TD Garden.