X

    Brian Bowen Jr.'s Adidas Lawsuit Dismissed After Louisville Recruiting Scandal

    Adam WellsMay 26, 2021

    Source: 247Sports.com

    Brian Bowen Jr.'s lawsuit against Adidas was dismissed by a federal judge in South Carolina on Wednesday. 

    Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, United States district judge Joseph F. Anderson wrote in a ruling that the court doesn't doubt Bowen's "life was upended by the revelation of payments to his father and the University of Louisville's decision to withhold him from NCAA competition," however, the arguments presented were "not relevant to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act's ("RICO") statutory standing requirements."

    Bowen filed a lawsuit in November 2018 against seven defendants, including Adidas, implicated in the bribery scandal involving the University of Louisville. 

    Adidas director of global marketing James Gatto, Adidas consultant Merl Code and client recruiter/runner Christian Dawkins, who were all convicted in the case, were also named in the lawsuit. 

    Bowen claimed that the plaintiffs in the lawsuit derailed his NBA career when they promised to pay his father $100,000 if he committed to play basketball at Louisville.

    Schlabach reported earlier this month that Adidas filed a cross-complaint against Brian Bowen Sr., former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola and financial planner Munish Sood, alleging they conspired with some of its employees to "misappropriate the apparel company's money to pay players' families to steer them toward Adidas-sponsored schools."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Bowen was suspended from all team activities at Louisville in Sept. 2017. He initially planned to enter the 2018 NBA draft, but withdrew from the draft in order to potentially pursue a G League contract or play overseas. 

    In August 2018, Bowen signed with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia. The 22-year-old spent one year overseas before returning to the United States. 

    Bowen spent most of the past two seasons with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the G League after signing a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.  He has appeared in 12 NBA games since the start of the 2019-20 season. 

    The Pacers waived Bowen in April. 

    Related

      Bowen Jr.'s Adidas Lawsuit Dismissed

      Bowen Jr.'s Adidas Lawsuit Dismissed
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Bowen Jr.'s Adidas Lawsuit Dismissed

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      More on Timme Returning for the 2021-22 Season

      More on Timme Returning for the 2021-22 Season
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      More on Timme Returning for the 2021-22 Season

      Gonzaga University Athletics
      via Gonzaga University Athletics

      Auriemma Critical of College Transfer Portal

      UConn WCBB coach speaks out: 'It's a mess now ... these kids are delusional'

      Auriemma Critical of College Transfer Portal
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Auriemma Critical of College Transfer Portal

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Louisville offers Illinois shooting guard Jaden Schutt

      Louisville offers Illinois shooting guard Jaden Schutt
      Louisville Cardinals Basketball logo
      Louisville Cardinals Basketball

      Louisville offers Illinois shooting guard Jaden Schutt

      Cardinal Authority
      via Cardinal Authority