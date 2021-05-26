Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis 'Pissed Off' at Practice After Game 1 Performance

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was reportedly all business following his poor performance in the team's Game 1 loss to the Phoenix Suns in their first-round playoff series.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, a source said Davis was "pissed off" when he took the court for practice Monday.

The reported change in attitude seemed to pay dividends for AD on Wednesday, as he was the best player on the floor in the Lakers' 109-102 win in Game 2.

Per Haynes, Davis is normally known to "lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates," but he took a serious approach during Monday's practice and set the tone for the rest of the team.

Davis reportedly ignored the call to head for the buses at the end of practice and continued to shoot, saying: "I’m not leaving until I get this s--t right."

AD struggled mightily in Game 1, shooting just 5-of-16 from the field and finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a minus-18 rating in a 99-90 loss.

He went from being one of the worst players in Game 1 to the best in Game 2, as he finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. He also went 7-of-15 from the field and 18-of-21 from the free-throw line in addition to posting a plus-6 rating.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Davis came through when it mattered most as well, extending the L.A. lead from three to six with a three-pointer with 2:15 remaining in the game, and then going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes.

AD missed all but 36 games during the regular season because of injury, and LeBron James missed extended time as well, which is why the Lakers had to settle for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Davis and James are both healthy and rounding into form, though, which is why the Lakers are favored to not only beat the second-seeded Suns but represent the West in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers will need more Game 2-esque performances from Davis if they are going to get there, but it is a good sign for L.A. that Davis completely turned his level of play around from Game 1 to the next.