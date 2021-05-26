Video: Luka Doncic Greets Patrick Mahomes, Dirk Nowitzki After Mavericks' Game 2 Win

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic was congratulated by Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after scoring 39 points in the team's 127-121 Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Doncic added seven rebounds, seven assists, five threes, one steal and one block in 38 minutes of action as the Mavericks secured a commanding 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

"The mentality was [to] go out there and play aggressive and have fun. That's it," the 22-year-old two-time All-Star told reporters.

Clippers small forward Paul George conceded Doncic is going to have his moments and said his team's focus must be making sure the Mavs' other players aren't adding their own big games to the equation.

"We just got to play our game; we got to play through this," George said. "We got to incorporate our defense. Luka is going to get his touches. We just got to do a better job defensively of quieting everyone else."

Doncic, like Mahomes, is one of the recently emerged faces of the sports world. They are the type of players who are likely to dominate the headlines throughout the decade.

The 2018 third overall pick averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds during the regular season, and his play through the first playoff games has the Mavs looking like a potential sleeper in the loaded Western Conference with the team's offense clicking on all cylinders.

Dallas returns home for Game 3 with an opportunity to send the Clippers to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven series. The contest is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.