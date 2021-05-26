Nets' James Harden After Game 2 Win: 'Whatever It Takes to Win, We're Willing to Do'

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

The Brooklyn Nets breezed to a 130-108 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Tuesday thanks in part to Joe Harris, who hit seven three-pointers en route to 25 points.

After the game, Nets point guard James Harden spoke with reporters and mentioned how Brooklyn will find ways to win through different players and avenues.

“Different games it’s going to be different guys,” Harden said, per the Associated Press.

“Tonight it was Joe, next game, Game 3, it could be somebody else. So we’re just all locked in, we’re all on the same page and whatever it takes to win, we’re willing to do.”

Although Harris was arguably Brooklyn's best player on Tuesday, the Nets' All-Star trio of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving still fared well, combining for 61 points, 19 rebounds and 18 assists.

However, everyone in the Nets rotation contributed to the blowout, which featured Brooklyn leading 40-26 after one quarter and 71-47 at halftime. The Nets led by as many as 33 points, hit 52.3 percent of their field goals and sunk 21-of-22 free throws.

The Nets have rarely played with all three of their All-Stars on the floor, but when they do, it's clear how dominant this team can be.

Their depth also becomes more evident as Harris and Landry Shamet sink threes, Bruce Brown does a little of everything and a pair of veterans in Blake Griffin and Jeff Green provide more scoring.

Anyone can be the hero on any given night for this team, whether it be a member of the Nets' top three or someone else.

Brooklyn, which has taken a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, will now visit the Celtics at TD Garden on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.