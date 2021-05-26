LeBron James, Lakers Beat Suns in Game 2 to Even Series as Anthony Davis Drops 34

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2020 NBA champions have picked up their first postseason victory of 2021.

With a 109-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at Phoenix Suns Arena, knotting the best-of-seven series at one apiece.

The win temporarily steals home-court advantage from the No. 2 seed in the West as the series shifts to Staples Center for Games 3 and 4.

After falling 99-90 in Game 1, the Lakers rallied back with strong performances by Dennis Schroder and Andre Drummond alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After taking a six-point halftime lead, L.A. was able to clamp down in the second half for a bounce-back victory before flying home.

Notable Performers

LeBron James, SF, Los Angeles Lakers: 23 points, nine assists, four rebounds

Anthony Davis, PF, Los Angeles Lakers: 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks

Devin Booker, SG, Phoenix Suns: 31 points, three assists, four turnovers

Deandre Ayton, C, Phoenix Suns: 22 points, 10 rebounds

What's Next

Game 3 is slated for May 27 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT live from Staples Center.

