X

    LeBron James, Lakers Beat Suns in Game 2 to Even Series as Anthony Davis Drops 34

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 26, 2021

    Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    The 2020 NBA champions have picked up their first postseason victory of 2021. 

    With a 109-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at Phoenix Suns Arena, knotting the best-of-seven series at one apiece.

    The win temporarily steals home-court advantage from the No. 2 seed in the West as the series shifts to Staples Center for Games 3 and 4. 

    After falling 99-90 in Game 1, the Lakers rallied back with strong performances by Dennis Schroder and Andre Drummond alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After taking a six-point halftime lead, L.A. was able to clamp down in the second half for a bounce-back victory before flying home. 

    Notable Performers

    LeBron James, SF, Los Angeles Lakers: 23 points, nine assists, four rebounds

    Anthony Davis, PF, Los Angeles Lakers: 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Devin Booker, SG, Phoenix Suns: 31 points, three assists, four turnovers

    Deandre Ayton, C, Phoenix Suns: 22 points, 10 rebounds

    What's Next

    Game 3 is slated for May 27 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT live from Staples Center. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Tatum Ruled Out vs. Nets

      Celtics star did not return to Game 2 after getting poked in the eye

      Tatum Ruled Out vs. Nets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tatum Ruled Out vs. Nets

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Randle Wins Most Improved 🏆

      Knicks star beats out Jerami Grant and Michael Porter Jr. after putting up 24.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG and 6.0 APG

      Randle Wins Most Improved 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Randle Wins Most Improved 🏆

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      KP Fined for Visiting Club

      NBA fines Kristaps Porzingis $50K after he violated rules by 'attending a club' on Sunday

      KP Fined for Visiting Club
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KP Fined for Visiting Club

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Murray Asked by NBA to Show More Restraint on Sideline

      Murray Asked by NBA to Show More Restraint on Sideline
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Murray Asked by NBA to Show More Restraint on Sideline

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report