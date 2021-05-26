Kevin Durant: Joe Harris' Shooting 'Unlocks Our Whole Team' After Nets' Game 2 Win

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The key to the Brooklyn Nets' success?

In Tuesday's domination of the Boston Celtics, it was Joe Harris, according to Kevin Durant.

Harris scored 25 points, the bulk of which came on seven three-pointers, in a 130-108 win that gave Brooklyn a 2-0 series lead.

“When Joe gets it going like that, it unlocks our whole team," Durant told reporters.

Harris finished with 9-of-14 shooting with 10 attempts from deep, posting a career postseason best in scoring. Of his total, 16 of those points came in the first quarter as the Nets cruised to as high as a 33-point lead.

His productivity is no surprise. The former Virginia star led the league in three-point percentage, hitting 47.5 percent of his attempts. He also edged the rest of the league in the 2018-19 season, when he shot 47.4 from beyond the arc.

His point total on Tuesday ranked second only to Durant, who finished with 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting while going a perfect 8-of-8 from the line.

Harris was quieter in the opening game of the series, when the Nets defeating Boston 104-93. He had 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting (2-of-6 from deep) on Saturday.

With a safe series lead, the Nets will head to Boston for Game 3, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday.