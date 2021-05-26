Video: Dodgers Fan Section Chants 'Cheaters' During Game vs. Astros

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The last time a horde of Los Angeles Dodgers fans flocked to Minute Maid Park in Houston, the 2017 World Series was in full swing.

On Tuesday, Dodgers fans came back to the Astros' ballpark—much to the chagrin of the Astros and their fans.

With Houston's sign-stealing scandal still looming large over baseball, Dodgers fans began chanting "cheaters" at the Astros, and given the size of the group, it's hard to imagine the players couldn't hear it.

The Astros and Dodgers played four times last season, but no fans were able to attend those games because of COVID-19 protocols.

It appears the wait was worth it, as years of frustration were finally released Tuesday night.

Houston players aren't even safe from jeers in their own ballpark anymore.