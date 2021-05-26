Report: Michael Jordan Criticized in NBA Circles for 'Detached Ownership Style'

AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

Michael Jordan hasn't come close to finding the same success as an owner as he did during his playing days, leading some to question his style with the Charlotte Hornets.

"Jordan is criticized in league circles for his detached ownership style, and for filling his front office and executive leadership team with people from his personal network—although he is not unique on either point," Marc Stein of the New York Times reported.

Stein noted Jordan spends most of his time away from the team in Florida and didn't help recruit free agents until this offseason's addition of Gordon Hayward.

The Hall of Famer is one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport, winning six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. His 30.1 points per game are the most in the league's history. Even for a younger generation of players, Jordan could be a draw that would help tilt the scales toward his franchise.

Charlotte, however, has struggled to lure top free agents or even capitalize on early draft picks. Kemba Walker is the team's only All-Star since Jordan took over as a majority owner in 2010, and he left for the Boston Celtics in free agency two years ago.

The team has struggled overall in this span, reaching the playoffs just twice in 11 years. Both postseason trips ended in first-round exits.

A promising start to the 2020-21 season ended with five straight losses and then a blowout defeat to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There is upside on the current roster, which features Hayward, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and Rookie of the Year favorite LaMelo Ball. However, Jordan can seemingly still do more to help the squad get over the hump toward contention in the Eastern Conference.