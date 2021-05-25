Nuggets' Jamal Murray Asked by NBA to Show More Restraint on Sideline After Game 1

Nuggets' Jamal Murray Asked by NBA to Show More Restraint on Sideline After Game 1May 26, 2021
Jamal Murray might have to tone it down a bit.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told reporters Tuesday that the NBA reached out to the team and told them Murray would have to rein it in on the sidelines:
Mike Singer @msinger
Heard Malone on @AltitudeSR today. <br><br>He said the NBA reached out after Game 1 and told them Jamal Murray had to calm down on the sidelines (!).<br><br>Malone said he saw Murray before Game 2 and told him, ‘Hey man, I do not want to see you pass me on the bench tonight.’” (!!)
You could safely say Murray has been pretty hyped during the team's first two playoff games against the Portland Trail Blazers:
It can't be easy for Murray—one of the darlings of last year's bubble postseason—to watch his team from the sidelines after tearing his left ACL toward the end of the regular season. The Nuggets went from legitimate title contenders with him healthy to a team that may struggle to get past the Blazers in the first round.
That series is currently tied 1-1. And according to the NBA, it needs a more subdued version of Murray going forward.
Pelicans Not 'Vibing' with SVG
Some NOLA players were 'not vibing with the coach' during disappointing 31-41 season (The Athletic)