Nuggets' Jamal Murray Asked by NBA to Show More Restraint on Sideline After Game 1

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Jamal Murray might have to tone it down a bit.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told reporters Tuesday that the NBA reached out to the team and told them Murray would have to rein it in on the sidelines:

You could safely say Murray has been pretty hyped during the team's first two playoff games against the Portland Trail Blazers:

It can't be easy for Murray—one of the darlings of last year's bubble postseason—to watch his team from the sidelines after tearing his left ACL toward the end of the regular season. The Nuggets went from legitimate title contenders with him healthy to a team that may struggle to get past the Blazers in the first round.

That series is currently tied 1-1. And according to the NBA, it needs a more subdued version of Murray going forward.