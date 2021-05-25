X

    Blazers' CJ McCollum on Game 2 vs. Nuggets: 'We Ain't Got No Suckas on Our Roster'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 26, 2021

    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    With a foul-filled Game 2 in the rearview, Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum said his team won't back down in its first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

    "We ain't got no suckas on our roster," McCollum told reporters after Monday's game. "And we not really going for a lot of stuff. I think they have a lot of players who play hard and do a lot of those same things. So, I enjoy it. I don't mind it. It's just part of the playoffs."

    Denver won 128-109 in a game that featured four technical fouls and a pair of flagrant fouls, one of which was assessed to McCollum after he shoved Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo.

    In all, the two sides incurred 52 calls that led to 58 free throws.

    Game 3 is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

