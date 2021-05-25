Mercury's Diana Taurasi Out at Least 4 Weeks with Chest Injury

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will miss at least four weeks with a chest injury.

Taurasi was injured in a May 16 loss at the Connecticut Sun but played the team's next two games. A CT scan this week revealed a small fracture of her sternum.

Taurasi was averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists through four games.

Her absence will put pressure on a team that's looking to make its ninth straight postseason appearance. Phoenix has disappointed in back-to-back postseasons, failing to advance past the second round in either campaign. Taurasi missed most of the 2019 season with back and hamstring injuries.

The 38-year-old bounced back in the bubble last season to earn All-WNBA second team honors and looked as sharp as ever this season.

Skylar Diggins-Smith will play an even more integral role in the backcourt with Taurasi out, and Kia Nurse will also likely shift into a bigger role.