X

    Mercury's Diana Taurasi Out at Least 4 Weeks with Chest Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will miss at least four weeks with a chest injury.

    Taurasi was injured in a May 16 loss at the Connecticut Sun but played the team's next two games. A CT scan this week revealed a small fracture of her sternum.

    Taurasi was averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists through four games.

    Her absence will put pressure on a team that's looking to make its ninth straight postseason appearance. Phoenix has disappointed in back-to-back postseasons, failing to advance past the second round in either campaign. Taurasi missed most of the 2019 season with back and hamstring injuries.

    The 38-year-old bounced back in the bubble last season to earn All-WNBA second team honors and looked as sharp as ever this season.

    Skylar Diggins-Smith will play an even more integral role in the backcourt with Taurasi out, and Kia Nurse will also likely shift into a bigger role.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Week 2 WNBA Power Rankings: Sun Take Over the Top Spot

      Week 2 WNBA Power Rankings: Sun Take Over the Top Spot
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Week 2 WNBA Power Rankings: Sun Take Over the Top Spot

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Augustus Remained the Most ‘Unselfish Superstar’ Through Her Retirement

      Augustus Remained the Most ‘Unselfish Superstar’ Through Her Retirement
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Augustus Remained the Most ‘Unselfish Superstar’ Through Her Retirement

      Sabreena Merchant
      via Silver Screen and Roll

      Sun HC Apologizes to Cambage

      Curt Miller apologizes to Aces star after bringing up her weight in attempt to get a favorable call from a referee; fined $10K and suspended one game

      Sun HC Apologizes to Cambage
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Sun HC Apologizes to Cambage

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Candace Parker Out vs. NY

      Sky star will miss home opener due to ankle sprain suffered in practice

      Candace Parker Out vs. NY
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Candace Parker Out vs. NY

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report