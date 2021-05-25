X

    Report: Pelicans Players Aren't 'Vibing' with Stan Van Gundy; 'There's Issues There'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2021

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The relationship between New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy and the rest of the team reportedly isn't ideal after a disappointing 31-41 season.

    Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on KHTK radio (via Scott Kushner of NOLA.com) there was tension between Gundy and his players during the season. 

    "In New Orleans, the players are not vibing with the coach," Amick said. "There's issues there."

    Van Gundy was hired last offseason to replace Alvin Gentry after the Pelicans fell short of the playoffs last year. There were high expectations with an experienced coach who has brought three different teams to the postseason, leading the Orlando Magic to the NBA finals in 2009.

    The roster also features some of the best young talent in the NBA between Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, while the additions of Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams would provide veteran leadership and defensive ability. It was enough to at least make the playoffs and potentially do damage in the Western Conference.

    Unfortunately, New Orleans struggled on both ends and displayed inconsistent effort on the way to finishing 23rd in the NBA in defensive efficiency.

    Van Gundy's hard-nosed attitude wasn't enough to get the most out of the talent on the roster and it creates questions about his future with the team despite three more years on his contract.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    There is still a lot to work with, especially after Williamson moved to point guard. With averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his second season, the 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick can clearly be a key player for a playoff contender. 

    The challenge will be for the coach to get on the same page with the players in 2021-22 and beyond.

    Related

      NBA Prospects Puzzling Scouts

      Scouts are torn on these five high-profile prospects 🧐📲

      NBA Prospects Puzzling Scouts
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      NBA Prospects Puzzling Scouts

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Draft Tiebreaker Results

      ◾️ Thunder win No. 4 over Cavs ◾️ Bulls win No. 8 over Pels, Kings

      Tap for updated draft lottery order 📲

      NBA Draft Tiebreaker Results
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Draft Tiebreaker Results

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Chris Paul = Dirty Player? 🤔

      NBA Twitter had takes after Game 1. @AndrewDBailey looks at the old debate 📲

      Chris Paul = Dirty Player? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chris Paul = Dirty Player? 🤔

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Picking One Free Agent Every Team Needs to Chase 💨

      Picking One Free Agent Every Team Needs to Chase 💨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Picking One Free Agent Every Team Needs to Chase 💨

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report