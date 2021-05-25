X

    76ers' Doc Rivers: 'Shame on Everyone' Who Doesn't Appreciate Ben Simmons' Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2021

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ben Simmons continues to divide public opinion. And Doc Rivers has had about enough of it.

    "If you guys don't know the treasure you have by now, shame on everyone," the Philadelphia 76ers head coach told reporters Tuesday.

    Simmons had an impressive 15 rebounds and 15 assists in Philly's 125-118 win over the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of the teams' first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Sunday. He also defended a number of players, including star Bradley Beal.

    But because he finished with just six points on 3-of-9 shooting and missed all six of his free-throw attempts, some fans and pundits criticized his game.

    Perhaps some of that was fair. It's rare that a player widely considered to be a star scores so little. And Simmons' reluctance to shoot jumpers continues to make him a polarizing figure.

    But it's not like he's bogging down the offense—he was plus-18 in the win. It may have been unorthodox, but Simmons got the job done.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA Prospects Puzzling Scouts

      Scouts are torn on these five high-profile prospects 🧐📲

      NBA Prospects Puzzling Scouts
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Prospects Puzzling Scouts

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Sixers give praise to veteran George Hill for his contributions to wins

      Sixers give praise to veteran George Hill for his contributions to wins
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Sixers give praise to veteran George Hill for his contributions to wins

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      76ers Remain Impressed with Maxey After Game 1 Performance

      76ers Remain Impressed with Maxey After Game 1 Performance
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      76ers Remain Impressed with Maxey After Game 1 Performance

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      NBA Draft Tiebreaker Results

      ◾️ Thunder win No. 4 over Cavs ◾️ Bulls win No. 8 over Pels, Kings

      Tap for updated draft lottery order 📲

      NBA Draft Tiebreaker Results
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Draft Tiebreaker Results

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report