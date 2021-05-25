76ers' Doc Rivers: 'Shame on Everyone' Who Doesn't Appreciate Ben Simmons' Game

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Ben Simmons continues to divide public opinion. And Doc Rivers has had about enough of it.

"If you guys don't know the treasure you have by now, shame on everyone," the Philadelphia 76ers head coach told reporters Tuesday.

Simmons had an impressive 15 rebounds and 15 assists in Philly's 125-118 win over the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of the teams' first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Sunday. He also defended a number of players, including star Bradley Beal.

But because he finished with just six points on 3-of-9 shooting and missed all six of his free-throw attempts, some fans and pundits criticized his game.

Perhaps some of that was fair. It's rare that a player widely considered to be a star scores so little. And Simmons' reluctance to shoot jumpers continues to make him a polarizing figure.

But it's not like he's bogging down the offense—he was plus-18 in the win. It may have been unorthodox, but Simmons got the job done.