NBA Draft 2021: Latest Selection Order and Odds After Tuesday's Tiebreaker Results

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced its latest order for the 2021 draft after deciding several tiebreakers Tuesday:

There were six different sections of teams that needed to be separated after finishing the regular season with even records. As Jonathan Givony of ESPN noted, the league used a standard ping-pong machine normally reserved for the lottery.

Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman provided a breakdown of the tiebreaker results:

The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic currently have the top three picks prior to the lottery but each have a 14 percent chance of earning the No. 1 spot. Tankathon has the full list of odds for the top 14 teams.

The top three teams will also have a 52.1 percent chance of landing picks No. 1-4, which is extremely important for the Rockets. Houston will send its pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it ends up outside the top four.

After finishing just 17-55 this past season, losing a high pick would be devastating for the Rockets' rebuild.

The Thunder are also picking early themselves after ending the year with just two wins in the final 25 games. A win in the regular-season finale hurt their odds slightly, but they at least will sit ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the latest tiebreaker.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Both Oklahoma City and Cleveland will have an 11.5 percent chance at the No. 1 pick and 45.1 percent chance at top four.

The full lottery order will be decided on June 22.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State as the top prospect in his latest big board, followed by G League Ignite guard Jalen Green and USC center Evan Mobley.