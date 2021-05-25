Logan Paul Talks Floyd Mayweather Fight, Possible Future Bout vs. Brother Jake, More

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Two weeks away from the biggest test of his boxing career, Logan Paul spoke about Floyd Mayweather Jr., his brother Jake and a variety of other topics.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Paul said the exhibition bout with Mayweather was "too exciting to turn down."

As for any criticism from people within the boxing community about him getting such a high-profile gig against the best boxer of this generation, Paul said he understands that his spot is "not fair" in a traditional sense because he's still new to the sport.

But Paul added that the opportunity came his way, and "it's not something you say 'no' to." The outspoken internet personality also explained why he's serious about a career in boxing:

"As long as it can bring an audience, Jake and I want to be the biggest prize fighters on the planet. We wanna fight people who will put on a big show, draw a large audience and entertain a lot of people. That's what we wanna do. ... This is a three, four, five, six, seven-year plan."

Even though Logan's attention is currently focused on Mayweather, he did tease the possibility of a future bout against his brother:

"No one knows more about my brother, and no one knows more about me than each other. There's no person that could get under the other person's skin (like) Jake and me. I think that would be possibly one of the biggest combat sports ever. It sounds laughable now, but what happens in two years? In three years? When we continue this sport, and we continue beating people, and winning, and putting on great shows. Everyone has something to say now, but we're just getting started. What happens when we're actually good at this stuff."

Paul has just one professional fight under his belt to date. He lost by split decision to fellow YouTube personality KSI in November 2019.

After agreeing to an exhibition bout with Mayweather in December, the match has been officially set for June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This will mark Mayweather's first appearance in the boxing ring since a three-round exhibition against Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 in December 2018. Money won via first-round TKO.