Ali Abdelaziz Tells Mike Tyson Khabib Was Offered $100M to Fight Floyd Mayweather

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz told boxing legend Mike Tyson last week that the retired UFC star turned down a $100 million offer to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Appearing on Hotboxin', Abdelaziz divulged the news and explained why Khabib turned the offer down (beginning at the 24:30 mark):

"Khabib got offered $100 million after he was retired to fight Floyd Mayweather. $100 million. You can ask Floyd, you can ask everybody, and Khabib said, 'No, I'm retired. I told my mother I'm retired. I'm gonna keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again, maybe I will, but right now she told me not to fight.' He comes from a Muslim culture. We respect our mothers very dearly. We can't go to heaven without our mother's permission."

The offer came up during a discussion regarding whether Khabib would return to the UFC to fight Georges St-Pierre. Abdelaziz suggested that Nurmagomedov is content in retirement and also expressed his belief that the 40-year-old St-Pierre would be outmatched in a clash with Khabib.

Nurmagomedov, 32, was active as a pro fighter from 2008-20. He went 29-0 with 11 submissions and eight knockouts, including a 13-0 mark in the UFC.

Khabib is a former UFC lightweight champion with wins over Conor McGregor, Rafael dos Anjos, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje on his resume.

His last fight was a second-round submission triumph over Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. After the win, Khabib announced his retirement, citing his mother's wishes and the death of his father and trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Prior to his retirement, Abdelaziz said in February 2020 that Khabib had been offered $100 million to fight Mayweather and $100 million for a rematch with McGregor, but neither came to fruition.

Khabib has remained steadfast in his decision to retire, even resisting overtures from UFC President Dana White.

With a fight against Khabib not currently on the table, Mayweather is instead set to box YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition that will emanate from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6.