Khabib Was Offered $100M to Fight Floyd Mayweather, Says UFC Star's Manager

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, said his fighter has been offered a whopping $100 million to fight former boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather is regarded as one of the best boxers in history and took on Conor McGregor in his last professional outing in August 2017. It was the UFC star's first ever competitive boxing bout, and Money beat him by TKO in the 10th round.

Since then, there's been some talk of Nurmagomedov potentially facing off against Mayweather. Speaking to TMZ, Abdelaziz said there's been a lucrative offer to host that showdown and a rematch with McGregor:

"I know some people in Saudi Arabia right now," he said. "They met with me. They want to pay $100 million to fight Conor in Saudi Arabia. They want to pay $100 million for Khabib to fight Floyd in Saudi Arabia."

Abdelaziz also said he thinks that after a showdown with Tony Ferguson, Nurmagomedov's next opponent was more likely to be Mayweather than McGregor.

He also had some strong words for McGregor, saying, "Conor will have to start beating some guys who are relevant," if he's to be considered for a rematch. Abdelaziz finished by aiming a barb at the Irishman, saying, "Hey, bitch, go fight Justin Gaethje, get a win, and after that, come back for a title shot."

McGregor made his return to competitive action in January, earning an impressive win over Donald Cerrone. The Notorious needed just 40 seconds to overcome his opponent, showing no signs of rustiness after being out of action since his loss to Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

That bout concluded with a brawl inside the Octagon between both fighters and their respective camps, so it's understandable Abdelaziz is reluctant to open the door for McGregor to have a shot at Nurmagomedov's UFC title any time soon.

In the aftermath of McGregor's win over Cerrone, Mayweather teased a potential return to action on Instagram. He shared a mocked-up poster of himself and the Irishman, suggesting a rematch is in the cards in 2020.