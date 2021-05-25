Video: Blazers' Damian Lillard Ties NBA Playoff Record with 8 3-Pointers In a Half

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard was almost solely responsible for keeping the Portland Trail Blazers close to the Denver Nuggets in the first half of Game 2 on Monday night.

The star tied an NBA playoff record, hitting eight threes in the first half. Vince Carter is the only other player to hit eight in a single playoff half, a feat he accomplished in 2001 (h/t The Jump).

Lillard ended the half with 32 points in 22 minutes, hitting eight of his 11 attempts from deep (9-of-15 from the field) while making all six of his free throws. With 32 points, he was the only Trail Blazer to score in double digits as Portland entered the break down 73-61.

While he didn't break the first-half record, he's well on pace to break Klay Thompson's playoff record of 11 three-pointers in a game set in 2016. Lillard flirted with that record in 2019 with 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder (h/t The Jump).