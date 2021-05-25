Jimmy Butler: I Don't Think Heat Can Play Any Worse Than Game 2 Blowout Loss to Bucks

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is hopeful heading into Game 3 of his team's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks after a blowout loss in Game 2 on Monday night.

"The bright spot is I don't think we could play any worse," Butler told reporters after the Heat fell 132-98, going down in the series 2-0.

The series is headed to Miami, where Game 3 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Things seemed manageable at the start, even as the Heat fell in an 8-0 hole and Bam Adebayo missed his first three shot attempts. But when they finished the first quarter trailing 46-20, it was a different story. The Bucks never let up, leading by as many as 36 points.

"They are a great first-quarter team," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "This game got out of hand quickly."

Milwaukee ended the night with 22-of-53 shooting from deep, a franchise record for made threes in the postseason.

Bryn Forbes was an unexpected star, scoring 14 first-quarter points off of the bench. He ended the night with 22 points and six made threes after scoring five points in the Bucks' 109-107 overtime victory in Game 1.

Beyond the Heat's shooting struggles (they finished the night with 40.2 percent shooting from the field), they were outplayed on the glass. The Heat were out-rebounded 61-36 and had just nine offensive rebounds.

Butler finished with 10 points on four-of-10 shooting, while Adebayo got a second wind and ended the night with 16 points. As Forbes was the surprise for the Bucks, it was Dewayne Dedmon who led the Heat, posting 19 points—his most since January 2019 and a career postseason high—to lead Miami.

The Heat will need to win four of the next five games if they want to come anywhere close to where they were last season—the NBA Finals.