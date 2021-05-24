76ers Express Support for Jewish Community Amid Rise of Antisemitic Attacks

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers released a statement Monday supporting the Jewish community.

"We stand with the Jewish community against the recent wave of antisemitic attacks in our area and across the country," the statement read. "As we've seen rises in attacks based on religion, culture, and ethnicity, we will continue to use our platform to promote empathy, justice, and understanding for everyone.

"Hate has no home here."

The 76ers aren't the first NBA team to issue such a message. In recent days, teams across the NBA have spoken out against the rise of antisemitic violence in the U.S. as well as hate and discrimination of all kinds.

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks released a statement condemning antisemitic attacks that reflect "what is a horrific surge of discrimination against minority groups" in this country:

The Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves were among the teams to speak out against antisemitism, racism, discrimination and prejudice.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris each condemned recent and "despicable" attacks in the U.S. on Monday, and Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke out Friday against the “disturbing antisemitic attacks and a troubling rise in Islamophobia.”

Kate Sullivan and Betsy Klein of CNN reported "the attacks appear to be inspired by the latest round of violence in the Middle East between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas."

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire following 11 days of violence, which saw Israeli military airstrikes into Gaza and Hamas firing rockets at Israel. Sullivan and Klein reported that 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and at least 12 Israelis, including two children, were killed.

The report also noted police departments in New York City and Los Angeles are increasing their presence in Jewish communities and investigating antisemitic violence and hate crimes.

Erik Ortiz of NBC News reported cases of damage and vandalism to mosques and synagogues in cities across the U.S.



On Friday, Nicole Chavez, Brynn Gingras and Kristina Sgueglia of CNN reported at least 26 people were arrested in New York City on Thursday night when pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters clashed.