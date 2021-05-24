Bob Myers Talks Steph Curry Contract, Warriors' Free Agency, James Wiseman and More

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is already making his offseason plans after the team's disappointing showing in the play-in tournament.

"I do know we need veterans," Myers told reporters Monday. "We have to add veterans in free agency."

Stephen Curry is a contender for the MVP award after a huge 2020-21 season in which he averaged 32.0 points per game, but there was limited help around him on the way to a 39-33 record.

Curry has just one year remaining on his current contract, but Myers said he is "pretty confident" the two sides will work out an extension this offseason.

The next step for Myers will be finding ways to provide more production around him.

Center James Wiseman is one person who can help after showing flashes of strong play during his rookie season. Despite some speculation, Myers said the 2020 No. 2 pick will not be trade bait.

"I think he can help us. I expect him to be on the team next season," Myers said. "We don't want to trade James Wiseman. ... I think he can be helpful in the future and in the present."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.