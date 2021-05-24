Jalen Ramsey Recruits Julio Jones to Rams After WR Responds to Falcons Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The Los Angeles Rams have essentially punted all future draft picks in search of winning a Super Bowl ring right now.

Jalen Ramsey apparently believes they should keep on punting.

The Rams cornerback took to Twitter on Monday to recruit Julio Jones after the future Hall of Famer told Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe that he wanted out of Atlanta.

The Rams have not made a first-round pick since 2016 and do not own their next first rounder until 2024. While they do own their second-round selection and have two third-round picks in 2022, trading for Jones would be a move that essentially puts all of the pressure on winning next season.

The Rams currently have $7.2 million in cap space, so they would need to open up breathing room by restructuring existing contracts or releasing veteran talent. A restructure for Matthew Stafford would make some sense, but it would also tie him to the organization deeper into his 30s before he's even taken a snap as a Ram.

The Rams also seem unlikely to make an investment at receiver with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods already in the fold. While Jones would be a dynamic downfield threat for Stafford, the Kupp-Woods duo is more than strong enough to have the Rams competing for a Super Bowl.

Atlanta is seemingly at an impasse in attempting to trade Jones, with rumors swirling all offseason without action. However, his admission to Sharpe may get the ball rolling on the Falcons accepting a deal—regardless of whether they feel it's strong enough compensation.