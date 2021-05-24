Julio Jones Tells Shannon Sharpe 'I'm out of' Atlanta amid Falcons Trade Rumors

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons appear headed for a divorce.

Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe called Jones during Monday's show and asked him if he wanted to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys or stay in Atlanta.

"I'm out of there," Jones responded before adding that he wasn't interested in a trade to Dallas.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter added more context to Jones' comments on Monday:

So Jones wants out, and the Falcons reportedly are willing to oblige that request to the right team. But he won't come cheap.

That isn't just because the Falcons are going to try to get a first-round pick for him. As Field Yates of ESPN noted, it's also because Jones has a very lucrative salary his acquiring team would be responsible for paying:

Granted, the 32-year-old Jones hasn't shown many signs of slowing down. While a hamstring injury limited him to nine games last year, he still caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three scores.

That broke a streak of six straight seasons with at least 1,300 receiving yards. For most teams in the NFL, the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection would be a game-changer.

So it would be logical that a number of teams would be interested in the veteran Jones. Given his age and contract—and the fact that he hasn't been dealt yet despite reportedly requesting a trade months ago—it would appear that teams aren't so interested in meeting Atlanta's asking price of a first-round pick.