Steph Curry's Bruce Lee Shoes Sell for $62K to Benefit Victims of AAPI Hate Crimes

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

A custom pair of Bruce Lee-inspired shoes worn by Stephen Curry were sold for $62,730 at auction Saturday.

The proceeds from the sale will go to charities that support Asian American families who were the victims of violence. Curry partnered with the Bruce Lee Foundation in both the creation of the shoes and to select organizations that will benefit from the donations.

The two-time MVP was inspired to create the shoes to speak out against violence faced by Asian Americans, which has seen a massive uptick amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate received 3,795 reports of hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders between March 2020 and February 2021, including acts of violence, verbal harassment, civil rights violations and bullying.

In March, a gunman opened fire at three Atlanta-area spas and killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

"Disgust, horror and outright anger at why any violence keeps happening in our country," Curry told ESPN's Nick DePaula after the shootings. "After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives. We have to do better."

President Joe Biden signed the COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act last week. The bill, which received overwhelming bipartisan approval, seeks to expand efforts in reporting hate crimes and offers additional funds to the investigation of violence against Asian Americans.