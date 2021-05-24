LeBron James Narrates Video for Drake Winning Billboard's Artist of the Decade Award

George Pimentel/Getty Images

LeBron James pulled double-duty on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star dropped a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in a 99-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the afternoon. Later on in the night, the NBA legend narrated a video to honor Drake's Artist of the Decade honor at the Billboard Music Awards.

Perhaps James already congratulated Drake for the award in person.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported James attended a promotional event earlier in the week, which was a violation of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Drake was among the celebrities also on hand for the event.

Celebrating the recording artist was the least James could do considering how much he almost single-handedly wrecked the Toronto Raptors for three straight years in the postseason.