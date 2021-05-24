X

    LeBron James Narrates Video for Drake Winning Billboard's Artist of the Decade Award

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021

    George Pimentel/Getty Images

    LeBron James pulled double-duty on Sunday.

    The Los Angeles Lakers star dropped a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in a 99-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the afternoon. Later on in the night, the NBA legend narrated a video to honor Drake's Artist of the Decade honor at the Billboard Music Awards.

    Perhaps James already congratulated Drake for the award in person.

    ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported James attended a promotional event earlier in the week, which was a violation of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Drake was among the celebrities also on hand for the event.

    Celebrating the recording artist was the least James could do considering how much he almost single-handedly wrecked the Toronto Raptors for three straight years in the postseason.

    Related

      CP3 Will Be Ready for Game 2

      Suns star (shoulder) says he will 'absolutely' play in Tuesday's game vs. Lakers: 'I'll be alright'

      CP3 Will Be Ready for Game 2
      NBA logo
      NBA

      CP3 Will Be Ready for Game 2

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Mitchell Out Game 1 vs. Grizzlies

      Jazz star (ankle) will not play in tonight's TNT playoff matchup

      Mitchell Out Game 1 vs. Grizzlies
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Mitchell Out Game 1 vs. Grizzlies

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Murray Against Another Tourney

      Nuggets star reacts to league possibly adding a mid-season tournament: 'No need to make season complex'

      Murray Against Another Tourney
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Murray Against Another Tourney

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Woj: Adam Silver, NBA 'Hopeful' to Talk Midseason Tourney

      Woj: Adam Silver, NBA 'Hopeful' to Talk Midseason Tourney
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Woj: Adam Silver, NBA 'Hopeful' to Talk Midseason Tourney

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report