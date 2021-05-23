Suns' Chris Paul Will 'Absolutely' Play vs. Lakers in Game 2 Despite Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Sunday's 99-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series isn't the only good news for the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul will also be ready to roll for Tuesday's Game 2.

"Absolutely," he told reporters when asked if he will play in Game 2 after suffering a right shoulder injury Sunday. "I'll be alright. I just kept thinking to myself, 'Get through the game.'"

