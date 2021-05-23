X

    Wizards' Bradley Beal Says His Hamstring Injury is 'Trending in the Right Direction'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021

    Will Newton/Getty Images

    Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal dropped 33 points in a 125-118 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA playoffs Sunday despite battling a nagging hamstring injury.

    Beal told reporters after the game his hamstring is "trending in the right direction." The three-time All-Star also said he felt a little better after having two full days of rest since Washington's postseason-clinching victory over the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

    As Washington was preparing for its first play-in game, Beal told reporters he still hadn't fully recovered from his hamstring strain and was "managing it as best I can." He still managed to shoot 13-of-23 from the field against Philadelphia and added 10 rebounds and six assists to his scoring effort.

    The trouble for the Wizards is that a version of Beal who's 100 percent still may not be enough to get past the Sixers.

    An 0-1 deficit is far from insurmountable, but it's not unusual for lower seeds to fight hard in Game 1 and still fall well short of advancing. 

    The Portland Trail Blazers' series against the Los Angeles Lakers was a prime example. Damian Lillard's 34 points propelled Portland to a Game 1 win before the Lakers took the next four.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Game 2 will likely be pivotal for the Wizards. Tipoff isn't until Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, so Beal will have another few days to recuperate.

    Should Washington even things up at one game apiece, perhaps an upset could be on the cards. A victory for the Sixers would put them firmly in the driver's seat.

    Related

      Mitchell Out Game 1 vs. Grizzlies

      Jazz star (ankle) will not play in tonight's TNT playoff matchup

      Mitchell Out Game 1 vs. Grizzlies
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Mitchell Out Game 1 vs. Grizzlies

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Beal 'Was Like a Kid in a Candy Shop' in Playoff Game

      Beal 'Was Like a Kid in a Candy Shop' in Playoff Game
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Beal 'Was Like a Kid in a Candy Shop' in Playoff Game

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Harris Drops 37 as Embiid, 76ers Top Beal, Wiz in Game 1

      Harris Drops 37 as Embiid, 76ers Top Beal, Wiz in Game 1
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Harris Drops 37 as Embiid, 76ers Top Beal, Wiz in Game 1

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Wizards at 76ers Game 1 second half GameThread

      Wizards at 76ers Game 1 second half GameThread
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Wizards at 76ers Game 1 second half GameThread

      Bullets Forever
      via Bullets Forever