Wizards' Bradley Beal Says His Hamstring Injury is 'Trending in the Right Direction'

Will Newton/Getty Images

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal dropped 33 points in a 125-118 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA playoffs Sunday despite battling a nagging hamstring injury.

Beal told reporters after the game his hamstring is "trending in the right direction." The three-time All-Star also said he felt a little better after having two full days of rest since Washington's postseason-clinching victory over the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

As Washington was preparing for its first play-in game, Beal told reporters he still hadn't fully recovered from his hamstring strain and was "managing it as best I can." He still managed to shoot 13-of-23 from the field against Philadelphia and added 10 rebounds and six assists to his scoring effort.

The trouble for the Wizards is that a version of Beal who's 100 percent still may not be enough to get past the Sixers.

An 0-1 deficit is far from insurmountable, but it's not unusual for lower seeds to fight hard in Game 1 and still fall well short of advancing.

The Portland Trail Blazers' series against the Los Angeles Lakers was a prime example. Damian Lillard's 34 points propelled Portland to a Game 1 win before the Lakers took the next four.

Game 2 will likely be pivotal for the Wizards. Tipoff isn't until Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, so Beal will have another few days to recuperate.

Should Washington even things up at one game apiece, perhaps an upset could be on the cards. A victory for the Sixers would put them firmly in the driver's seat.