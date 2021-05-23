Bucks Release Statement Condemning Rise of Antisemitic Attacks on Jewish Community

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks released a statement Sunday condemning antisemitism and attacks on the Jewish community around the United States.

That followed a Brooklyn man, Ali Alaheri, being arrested and charged with arson after allegedly attempting to burn down a synagogue and yeshiva (a Jewish school) in the Borough Park neighborhood on Wednesday, per Ganesh Setty of CNN.

According to that report, Alaheri was "allegedly caught on camera 'piling numerous garbage bags against the door' of the yeshiva and synagogue located in Brooklyn's Borough Park neighborhood, and then lighting the bags on fire early Wednesday morning."

Cameras also caught Alaheri punching a Jewish man in the head later on Wednesday "without any prior interaction or provocation."

Nicole Chavez, Brynn Gingras and Kristina Sgueglia of CNN.com reported Saturday that a number of Jewish citizens have been attacked in various United States cities over the past week.

At least 26 people were reportedly arrested in New York City on Thursday night as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters clashed.

"I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers and we will not tolerate antisemitic violent gang harassment and intimidation," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday. "Those of all faiths, backgrounds and ethnicities must be able to walk the streets safely and free from harassment and violence."



And the Anti-Defamation League said Thursday that "it has received more reports of possible antisemitic incidents since the conflict broke out in Israel, with 193 reports in the week after the crisis began, up from 131 the previous week."

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas reached a ceasefire last week after 243 people were killed in Gaza, including 66 children, during Israeli airstrikes. Twelve people died in Israel (two children) as well during the conflict.