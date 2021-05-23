Tyson Fury Says Deontay Wilder Is Either 'Absolutely Crazy' or 'Loves Punishment'

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File

Tyson Fury didn't mince words leading up to his July 24 fight against Deontay Wilder.

Fury called it Wilder's "last hurrah," while adding, "this guy's a glutton for punishment," per Lance Pugmire of The Athletic. "He's an idiot. He's either absolutely crazy or he loves punishment."

Ben Baby of ESPN reported Fury, who is the WBC heavyweight champion, and Wilder signed their contracts to make the fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas official.

The fight is on after an independent arbitrator ruled Wilder owed Fury a third fight.

That undercut negotiations for a summer bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua, although it will give fans the opportunity to see Wilder go up against the only fighter who ever defeated him in the ring.

Wilder comes into the fight with a 42-1-1 record and 41 knockouts, while Fury counters at 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts.

This will be the third showdown between the two fighters. They fought to a draw in 2018, ending Wilder's streak of knockouts. Fury then dominated in their 2020 rematch until Wilder's corner threw in the towel during the seventh round.

That was the last fight for either boxer.

Wilder was not pleased after his first career loss and said afterward he wished his corner would have let him continue.