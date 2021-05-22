X

    Heat's Victor Oladipo Could Be Cleared for Full Contact by November After Quad Injury

    Adam WellsMay 22, 2021

    Victor Oladipo could be cleared for full contact as soon as November after he underwent surgery to repair his quadriceps tendon. 

    Dr. Jonathan Glashow, the orthopedic surgeon who operated on Oladipo, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he's "optimistic" he will be able to clear the two-time All-Star within six months. 

    "[The surgery] went extremely well, and it's healing beautifully," Glashow said. "I'm confident he'll play next year."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

