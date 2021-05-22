Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Scores 41st Goal of Season, Sets Bundesliga Record

Sven Hoppe, Pool via AP

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski set a new Bundesliga single-season record by scoring his 41st goal during Saturday's match against Augsburg.

Lewandowski corralled a rebound in the 90th minute and used some fancy footwork to create space before sliding the ball into the net to set the new standard in a 5-2 win:

The 32-year-old Poland international shared the record with former Bayern star Gerd Muller, who held the three highest totals—40 in 1971-72, 38 in 1969-70 and 36 in 1972-73—before the dominant campaign from Lewandowski, who broke the mark in the final match of the term.

It's the fourth straight season and the sixth time in the past eight years Lewandowski finished atop the Bundesliga's scoring list, a run that includes time with both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians had long locked up the domestic title before Saturday's fixture, finishing 13 points ahead of second-place RB Leipzig in the table, so Lewandowski's pursuit of the record represented the only major drama heading into the last match.

Lewandowski commented on Muller after he tied the mark of 40 last Saturday:

"It's a great honor. For me, but also for the modern history of the Bundesliga in Germany. That makes me happy. It was a legendary record that lasted for a long time. What Gerd Muller did was incredible. I never thought that I could manage to have a record with him. I am very proud and still can't believe it. I still need some time. The record belongs to the whole team. Not only my name is on the list, but that of the whole team."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Muller still holds the all-time Bundesliga mark with 365 career goals.

Along with the 41 goals, Lewandowski picked up seven assists in 29 league matches this season. He added five goals in six Champions League appearances.

Bayern also secured trophies from the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and DFL-Supercup throughout the 2020-21 season.