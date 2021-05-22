Warriors' Draymond Green: Steph Curry and I 'Got a Lot More Hell to Cause'

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green foresees teaming up with Stephen Curry for a long time to come.

After the Warriors fell 117-112 to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime of Friday's postseason play-in game, leaving them out of the playoff field, Green said the following about himself and Curry, per ESPN's Nick Friedell: "We got a lot more hell to cause. A lot. Looking forward to it."

According to Mark Medina of USA Today, Green also said he expects to have involvement in Golden State's roster moves during the offseason: "I expect to be extremely involved. That's the way it gotta be."

Green added that it will be a collaborative effort between himself, Curry, Klay Thompson, the coaching staff and the front office.

After Golden State finished with the worst record in the NBA last season, falling one win short of the playoffs this season represents huge improvement for the Warriors, even if the end of their season was disappointing.

