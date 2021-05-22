Lakers' LeBron James: Talking About Chris Paul's Lack of NBA Titles Is 'Beneath Me'

Harry How

Ahead of his first-ever playoff series against Chris Paul, LeBron James isn't going to use his friend's lack of playoff success as a talking point.

Speaking to reporters Friday, James said it was "beneath me" to hang his four NBA titles over Paul.

"I think that's not in my [character] traits," he added. "I don't really talk about my accolades, or what I've been able to do. And our friendship is beyond that. So I'm not one of those guys to talk about what I have. I think that's very shallow."

James is the most decorated NBA player of this generation. The Los Angeles Lakers star has won four championships in 10 trips to the NBA Finals as well four regular-season and Finals MVP Awards.

Paul is undoubtedly one of the best point guards in NBA history, but the playoffs have been kryptonite for him. The 11-time All-Star's only appearance in the Western Conference Finals was in 2018 with the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets led the Golden State Warriors 3-2 after Game 5, but Paul suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for the remainder of the series. The Warriors won the next two games en route to their second straight championship.

Injuries have hindered Paul at times in the postseason. He suffered a broken hand in Game 4 of the 2016 first-round series while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Portland Trail Blazers won four straight games in that series after falling behind 0-2.

A hamstring injury late in the 2014-15 season kept Paul out for the Clippers' first two playoff games against Houston. Los Angeles did get out to a 3-1 lead in that series but was eliminated after dropping the next three games.

Paul's next opportunity to make a run to the NBA Finals will begin Sunday. He will lead the Suns in Game 1 against the Lakers at 3:30 p.m. ET.