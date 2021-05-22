X

    Mavs' JJ Redick 'Unlikely' to Play in Clippers Series Due to Heel Injury

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 22, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks will probably have to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs without the likes of sharpshooter JJ Redick. 

    Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Friday it's "unlikely" Redick will be able to return from a heel injury in time to participate in the series. 

    Redick last played against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 11 for just two minutes but has averaged 7.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37.1 percent from behind the arc across 44 games with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Mavs in 2020-21.

    Josh Richardson, Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. will likely see more minutes with Redick unavailable. 

    Redick has been able to play just 13 games for Dallas since the club acquired him in March along with Nicolo Melli. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Meanwhile, Dallas clinched the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers to kick off its first-round series Saturday at Staples Center. 

    Just how much Redick is able to help the Mavs when—and if—he's able to return remains in question. He's averaging his fewest points since the 2008-09 season, and at 36 years old, it's likely more difficult for him to recover quickly.

    Still, Dallas would prefer to have a veteran shooter like Redick—who has shot 37.1 percent from beyond the arc in the playoffs—available than on the bench. 

    Related

      D-Rose Opens Up on Adversity

      Knicks star gets real in IG post about being viewed as ‘vintage’ and compares his hoop career to the game of chess 📸

      D-Rose Opens Up on Adversity
      NBA logo
      NBA

      D-Rose Opens Up on Adversity

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Mavericks Increase Attendance to Near Full Capacity

      Mavericks Increase Attendance to Near Full Capacity
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Mavericks Increase Attendance to Near Full Capacity

      wfaa.com
      via wfaa.com

      Ben Simmons on DPOY Award Nomination: 'I Won’t Get Excited Until I Win It'

      Ben Simmons on DPOY Award Nomination: 'I Won’t Get Excited Until I Win It'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ben Simmons on DPOY Award Nomination: 'I Won’t Get Excited Until I Win It'

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      The Best Matchup of the Mavs-Clippers Series Might Be Rajon Rondo vs. Rick Carlisle

      The Best Matchup of the Mavs-Clippers Series Might Be Rajon Rondo vs. Rick Carlisle
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      The Best Matchup of the Mavs-Clippers Series Might Be Rajon Rondo vs. Rick Carlisle

      wfaa.com
      via wfaa.com