Mavs' JJ Redick 'Unlikely' to Play in Clippers Series Due to Heel Injury

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks will probably have to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs without the likes of sharpshooter JJ Redick.

Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Friday it's "unlikely" Redick will be able to return from a heel injury in time to participate in the series.

Redick last played against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 11 for just two minutes but has averaged 7.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37.1 percent from behind the arc across 44 games with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Mavs in 2020-21.

Josh Richardson, Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. will likely see more minutes with Redick unavailable.

Redick has been able to play just 13 games for Dallas since the club acquired him in March along with Nicolo Melli.

Meanwhile, Dallas clinched the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers to kick off its first-round series Saturday at Staples Center.

Just how much Redick is able to help the Mavs when—and if—he's able to return remains in question. He's averaging his fewest points since the 2008-09 season, and at 36 years old, it's likely more difficult for him to recover quickly.

Still, Dallas would prefer to have a veteran shooter like Redick—who has shot 37.1 percent from beyond the arc in the playoffs—available than on the bench.