    Anthony Davis Says Lakers Must Take Game 1 vs. Suns: 'Gotta Steal Home-Court'

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 22, 2021

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Anthony Davis has set the expectations for Game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. 

    He wants his team to make sure it's the last time all series the Suns hold home-court advantage:

    With fans increasingly returning to arenas around the NBA for the postseason, home-court advantage may be more valuable than ever this year. For the No. 2 seeded Suns, that certainly rings true. 

    It's the first time since 2010 Phoenix has made the playoffs. That last run ended with a 4-2 series loss in the conference finals to the Lakers—who would go on to win the title over the Boston Celtics. 

    Davis didn't have to worry about home-court advantage last year since only close friends and family were permitted to watch live at the neutral court inside the league's Orlando, Florida bubble. 

    The Suns may have earned the advantage during the regular season, but a Lakers win on Sunday will ensure it's short-lived. 

