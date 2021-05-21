X

    2021 NBA Title Odds: Nets Attracting More Money from Bettors Than Any Other Team

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 22, 2021

    More money has been bet on the Brooklyn Nets to win the 2021 NBA championship than any other team.

    According to ESPN's David Purdum, nearly 50 percent of the total money wagered on teams to win the NBA title has been bet on the Nets at DraftKings' sportsbook in New Jersey, including the two highest wagers at $30,000 and $23,000. Bettors have wagered more than double the amount of money on the Nets than any other team at the DraftKings sportsbook as well.

    FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Nets as the +220 favorite (bet $100 to win $220) to win the title, followed by the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers at +460 and the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz at +600.

