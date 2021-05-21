X

    Doug McDermott Says Pacers Are 'Really Lucky' to Have Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren

    Adam WellsMay 22, 2021

    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    Amid reports that members of the Indiana Pacers are unhappy with Nate Bjorkgren, at least one player is defending his head coach. 

    Speaking to reporters on Friday, Doug McDermott said the Pacers are "really lucky" to have Bjorkgren. 

    "It's a challenging year to be a head coach anywhere," McDermott added. "I have a lot of respect for that guy."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

