X

    Wizards' Scott Brooks 'Confident' Westbrook, Beal Are NBA's Best Backcourt

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks gave tremendous praise to the team's starting backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal to reporters on Friday (h/t Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington).

    "I feel confident...we have the best backcourt in basketball," he said. "When you have that, you have a chance every night."

    Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds. Beal finished as the NBA's second-leading scorer with 31.3 points per game.

    The Wizards clearly need that dynamic duo to dominate in their upcoming playoff series against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, which starts on Sunday.

    The 76ers feature MVP candidate Joel Embiid in the post, and Wizards big men Alex Len and Daniel Gafford face a tough task in slowing him down. Embiid averaged 30.0 points in 30.6 minutes per game in three contests against Washington this year.

    Ben Simmons could be a problem on both ends for the Wizards backcourt, and Tobias Harris (19.5 PPG) provides another issue for a Washington defense that allowed the most points per game in the league.

    Still, Westbrook and/or Beal are more than capable of taking over games, and Gafford has turned into a shot-blocking machine. The Wizards are also 18-7 in their last 25 games, so they're coming into the playoffs on fire.

    Game 1 will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center. TNT will televise the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      76ers-Wizards playoff preview: Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook to continue rivalry in first round series

      76ers-Wizards playoff preview: Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook to continue rivalry in first round series
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      76ers-Wizards playoff preview: Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook to continue rivalry in first round series

      Michael Kaskey-Blomain
      via CBSSports.com

      Ben Simmons on DPOY Award Nomination: 'I Won’t Get Excited Until I Win It'

      Ben Simmons on DPOY Award Nomination: 'I Won’t Get Excited Until I Win It'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ben Simmons on DPOY Award Nomination: 'I Won’t Get Excited Until I Win It'

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Adam Silver Wants Play-In Tournament Long-Term

      Adam Silver Wants Play-In Tournament Long-Term
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adam Silver Wants Play-In Tournament Long-Term

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Mavs Nearing 100% Capacity 🙌

      Dallas announces playoff attendance will be 'near American Airlines Center's fully capacity'

      Mavs Nearing 100% Capacity 🙌
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Mavs Nearing 100% Capacity 🙌

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report