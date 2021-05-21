X

    Lionel Messi Out for Barcelona Finale vs. Eibar to Rest Before Copa America

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2021

    David Ramos/Getty Images

    Barcelona has granted superstar forward Lionel Messi permission to sit out Saturday's La Liga finale against Eibar to rest ahead of the Copa America tournament with Argentina, which kicks off in mid-June.

    ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported Friday the decision means Messi, who's once again become the focus of summer transfer rumors, may have already played his last match with the Spanish club.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

