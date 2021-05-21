Lionel Messi Out for Barcelona Finale vs. Eibar to Rest Before Copa America

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona has granted superstar forward Lionel Messi permission to sit out Saturday's La Liga finale against Eibar to rest ahead of the Copa America tournament with Argentina, which kicks off in mid-June.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported Friday the decision means Messi, who's once again become the focus of summer transfer rumors, may have already played his last match with the Spanish club.

