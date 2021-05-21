Video: Dodgers Organist Shades Josh Reddick with 'I Saw the Sign' During At-bat

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Opposing teams may never let members of the 2017 Houston Astros hear the end of it after they were found guilty of electronic sign-stealing during their World Series–winning campaign.

The latest example occurred Thursday, when Los Angeles Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle played Ace of Base's "The Sign" during ex-Astros and current Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick's fourth-inning at-bat.

Reddick did not see the sign. He struck out swinging one pitch later.

The Dodgers lost a seven-game World Series matchup against the 2017 Astros, so naturally, they aren't happy with Houston's sign-stealing.

Ex-Dodger pitcher, National League Cy Young winner and 1988 World Series victor Orel Hershiser was doing color commentary for the game, and he asked whether Ruehle had some garbage can songs to play as well. The Astros banged on trash cans to relay upcoming pitches to hitters, per MLB's official investigation.

Ruehle would have a couple options if he wanted to go that route, with Sesame Street character Oscar the Grouch's "I Love Trash" and "Bangin' on a Trash Can" from the mid-1990s Nickelodeon show "Doug" among them.

For now, "The Sign" will have to do.