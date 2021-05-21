X

    Clippers' Paul George Says He Sees 'Big Difference' in His Mindset Now vs. NBA Bubble

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

    Compared to last year's playoffs, Paul George is a completely different headspace as he readies for the 2020-21 postseason. 

    The Los Angeles Clippers guard, who told reporters in August that he struggled with his mental health in the NBA's bubble at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, said he is feeling better as he prepares to play the Dallas Mavericks in a first-round series for the second consecutive year.

    "I think this year it's been easier because I have outlets," George said Thursday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "You know, I'm able to live a normal life. I can go home, I can see my family, I can spend time with my family, I can interact with other people outside of this team. And so that alone has just been a big difference to be back to some normalcy." 

    Last summer, he said he was "in a dark place" while competing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

    "It was just a little bit of everything," George said in August. "I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety. A little bit of depression. Just being locked in here. I just wasn't there. I checked out." 

    His struggle reflected itself on the court, where he hit just 10 of his 47 attempts and missed 21 of 25 three-point attempts across Games 2-4 of last season's first-round series against the Mavericks. He was reborn in Game 5, when he scored 35 points—more than he did in those three games combined. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Getting his mental health in check led to his resurgence on the court. He said he spoke with the team psychiatrist as well as head coach Doc Rivers and relaxed by playing video games with teammate Montrezl Harrell, who dealt with emotional struggles in the bubble following the death of his grandmother in July. 

    "It's a big difference from the bubble life to where I'm at now from a headspace standpoint," George said Thursday. 

    Part of what has him ready to go this postseason is that performance in the bubble, where the Clippers won the series against Dallas but fell in the second round to the Denver Nuggets after leading 3-1. 

    On a Clippers team that saw the departures of Rivers and Harrell, among others, while welcoming in additions including Rajon Rondo and Serge Ibaka, George averaged 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

    "[Last year's finish] was the motivation enough needed coming into this season," George said. "I needed to be better and up to this point, it's just being who I am and being who I been."

    Related

      NBA Playoff Picture Now 👀

      East first round is officially set. Here is the updated bracket after tonight's play-in game

      NBA Playoff Picture Now 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Playoff Picture Now 👀

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Bam Tweets on DPOY Snub 👀

      Heat star laughs off not being included as a DPOY finalist 📸

      Bam Tweets on DPOY Snub 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bam Tweets on DPOY Snub 👀

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 NBA Awards Finalists Revealed

      Catch up on who made the cut for this year's NBA awards 📲

      2021 NBA Awards Finalists Revealed
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      2021 NBA Awards Finalists Revealed

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Clippers-Mavericks: Luka Doncic's revenge factor, Paul George's demons among things to know in playoff rematch

      Clippers-Mavericks: Luka Doncic's revenge factor, Paul George's demons among things to know in playoff rematch
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Clippers-Mavericks: Luka Doncic's revenge factor, Paul George's demons among things to know in playoff rematch

      Jasmyn Wimbish
      via CBSSports.com