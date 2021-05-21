2021 NBA MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic Heavy Betting Favorite over Joel Embiid, Steph Curry

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NBA may have named three finalists for MVP on Thursday, but according to FanDuel's oddsmakers, the race for the year's best player is already a runaway.

Following the league's reveal of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry as the finalists, Jokic's FanDuel odds dropped to -7000 (bet $100 to win $1.43), while Curry sits at +2700 (bet $100 to win $2,700) and Embiid lags behind at +3000.

Curry is the only finalist who was considered a preseason front-runner for MVP, with FanDuel listing his odds at +850 ahead of opening night. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was the overall preseason favorite at +410, just ahead of back-to-back reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at +480.

Jokic put up 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. His case is also helped by the fact that he's the only finalist to compete in all 72 games this season. Curry (32.0 ppg, 5.8 apg, 1.2 spg) played 63, while Embiid (28.5 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.4 bpg) lagged behind at 51.

Those circumstances may have swayed voters, but oddsmakers aren't hedging. They've already tabbed Jokic as the undisputed MVP.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.