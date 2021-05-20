X

    Spears: Lakers' LeBron James 'Playing on 1 Leg' in Playoffs because of Ankle Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2021

    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James told reporters earlier this season that he would likely never be 100 percent again at this stage of his career as he recovered from a high ankle sprain, even if he later walked those comments back somewhat. 

    But perhaps he was also providing some postseason foreshadowing. 

    "We need to be concerned about LeBron James," The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears said on Thursday's edition of The Jump. "He was supposed to be the point guard. I'm hearing he's playing on one leg."

    James, 36, played 35 minutes in the Lakers' 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament Wednesday night, which guaranteed L.A. the No. 7 seed and a first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns. 

    He scored 22 points (7-of-17 FG) to go along with 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block, hitting the game-winning three with just under a minute remaining. But he didn't look 100 percent during the contest after missing 27 games in the regular season. 

    "I knew I wasn't going to get back to 100 percent. It's impossible," James said in April. "I don't think I will ever get back to 100 percent in my career."

    Given his age and the incredible mileage he's accumulated in his career—nine trips to the NBA Finals in 10 years, including four titles, can really take their toll—those remarks made sense. 

    But it's LeBron, so they took on a life of their own.

    "Whatever I say gets blown out of context," he told reporters last weekend. "As soon as I step on an NBA floor for the first time, I went to 99.9 percent."

    According to Spears, however, James may not be anywhere close to 99.9 percent. It will certainly be a storyline worth monitoring as the Lakers attempt to repeat as champions. 

