NBA Top Shot Reveals New 'Hustle and Show Moments' Featuring Damian Lillard and More

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NBA Top Shot announced another set of "Hustle and Show" moments for its Series 2, Drop 2 release that features several players, including Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Along with Lillard, other players confirmed to have moments in the NFT (non-fungible token) packs will include:

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young

Denver Nuggets point guard Facundo Campazzo

Golden State Warriors small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Matisse Thybulle

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby

NBA Top Shot noted its first "Hustle and Show" drop, which included 140,000 packs of five moments that were termed as common, sold out at $14 per pack.

The Top Shot drops helped spark the NFT craze earlier this year, which was an offshoot of the sports memorabilia boom that happened throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The moments are short highlight clips, which are officially licensed by the NBA and have a range of rarities that help determine their value.

A release date for the second “Hustle and Show” drop wasn't immediately announced.

There are a pair of Series 2 base set drops scheduled for Friday and May 28.