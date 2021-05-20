LeBron James Quotes Mike Tyson After Lakers' Win vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James channeled Mike Tyson to describe the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in the NBA play-in tournament.

Following the game, James referenced the former boxer's quote that "everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

"We did that, and it felt good," the four-time MVP told reporters. "It felt great. It settled us. It wasn't comfortable, but it settled us, and we were able to bring the fight to them. We are looking forward to what is going to be in store for the postseason."

The Warriors landed the first blow, as a Stephen Curry three-pointer at the buzzer gave them a 55-42 lead at halftime. The Lakers answered with a 35-point third quarter to indicate the second half would play out differently.

James finished with a triple-double (22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) and hit the game's decisive shot. With the shot clock expiring inside the final minute, his 34-foot heave found the bottom of the bucket.

With the win, the Lakers clinched the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will play the Phoenix Suns in the first round.