X

    DeMar DeRozan Says He's Not Thinking About 2021 NBA Free Agency After Spurs' Loss

    Adam WellsMay 20, 2021

    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    DeMar DeRozan wasn't ready to think about his future plans following the San Antonio Spurs' season-ending loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament on Wednesday night. 

    Speaking to reporters after the game, DeRozan said he had no thoughts about his impending free agency because he wanted to help his teammates keep their heads up after the 100-96 defeat.
          

