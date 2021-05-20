DeMar DeRozan Says He's Not Thinking About 2021 NBA Free Agency After Spurs' Loss

AP Photo/Eric Gay

DeMar DeRozan wasn't ready to think about his future plans following the San Antonio Spurs' season-ending loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament on Wednesday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, DeRozan said he had no thoughts about his impending free agency because he wanted to help his teammates keep their heads up after the 100-96 defeat.



